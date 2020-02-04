‘Sled For Red’ For ACR Health

ACR Health will host their tenth annual “Sled for Red”, cardboard sledding derby on Saturday February 8th and all are invited to sled or show their support.

Over the years, teams of sledders have helped raise thousands of dollars to help support the work of ACR Health. This year their goal is to raise $20,000 in 2020.

ACR’s Assistant Director of Development Moe Harrington and Communications Marketing Manager Will Sudderth promise a lot of fun and good food too.

Some of this year’s particiapants include Salt City Men’s Group, Camillus ‘Cuse Camp and 95X’s Morning Mess. Awards will also be given out to the fastest sled, the most creative and there’s even one for that one participant who will give it their all and not fair out so well on the hill.

Aside from the fun, the annual event is an important way to raise awareness about AIDS and, Sudderth says.

“Aids is still an epidemic in New York, we are still active, there’s still new transmissions happening all the time in this state. Last year there were about 2,400 new infections of HIV just in New York. So we are trying to prevent the spread of HIV and help people who are currently living with the virus,” he adds.

News Channel 9’s very own meteorologist Jim Teske will also be making his return this year, with a new sled and a goal to make it all the way.

If you want to “Sled for Red” or watch the fun, come out this Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at the Four Seasons Ski & Golf center in Fayetteville. For more information visit ACRHealth.org.

