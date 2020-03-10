SLEEP CUSE Dentist Offers Options For A Good Nights Rest

Bridge Street
Let your dentist put you to sleep. Not during a visit but at night. Children and adults suffering from sleep disorder breathing like snoring, sleep apnea or grinding can get relief and a good nights sleep by using devices similar to a mouth guard or retainer.

Dr. Michael Grossman, owner of Sleep Cuse at Summit Dental Group explained how children are treated with myofuntional therapy and adults with sleep appliances.

For more information, visit SleepCuse.com, or give Dr. Grossman a call at 315-290-3232.

