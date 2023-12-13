(WSYR-TV) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps so many kids in the Central New York area find a space to lay their head, but who helps Sleep in Heavenly Peace keep their mission going? That’s where Nave Law Firm and Nave’s Neighbors steps in.

Jon Wright and Jeff Pitt of Sleep in Heavenly Peace are spreading the message about the work that they do, along with Sean Kelsey, CEO of Nave Law Firm.

Jon and Jeff estimate that 15,000 kids in Central New York alone are without beds, and every little bit helps in making that number shrink, whether it’s through donations or volunteering.

Learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace at shpbeds.org and make sure to find the Syracuse Chapter.

You can also learn more about Nave Law Firm’s Community Initiative to support local charities by visiting NaveCares.com.