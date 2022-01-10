Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast Soup From the NY Beef Council

January is National Soup and National Slow Cooking Month. and who better to combine both of those into one great dish, then the New York Beef Council’s “Man with a Pan”, Ryan Gros.

Ryan shows how to make slow-cooker beef pot roast soup!

Ingredients:

  • 1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (2-1/2 pounds)
  • 2 cups chopped onions
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions
  • 1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes (cubes)
  • 1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups broccoli slaw
  • 1/2 cup frozen peas

Method:

Cut beef Shoulder Roast into 12 equal pieces. Place in 4-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker.

Add onions, tomatoes, potatoes, broth, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Cover and cook on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or on LOW 8 to 9 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

Stir in broccoli slaw; continue cooking, covered, 30 minutes or until broccoli slaw is crisp-tender.

Turn off the slow cooker. Stir in peas; let stand, covered, 5 minutes.

For more information, you can visit, NYBeef.org.

