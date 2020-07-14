Slowly Reopening: The YMCA of Central New York

Their fitness facilities might still be closed — but that’s not stopping the YMCA of Central New York from restarting some of their other programming.

“We’ve really looked at ourselves and you know said, you know what, we are more than a gym” says their Director of Marketing and Communication, Stefanie Noble. “So, we were able to open our summer day camps up which you know for many families is childcare and many families desperately need that right now. And then we were also looking at guidelines and realized we can open our pools up and we can do outdoor group fitness as long as we are following guidelines and making sure social distancing is in place, so we’ve setup a lot of policies and procedures to make that happen.”

Arts programming at the YMCA is continuing virtually, their childcare program continues, and their men’s residence remains open.

“We’ve really looked to see, you know, where can we serve the community in the best safest ways that we can right now, and you know, what to see when we can fully open safely to the public.”

