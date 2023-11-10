(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are a time when many families choose to take professional family photos. A local photographer, Kim Wolfe is providing that service as a way to help Make-A-Wish of Central New York.

“Making Spirits Bright” charitable family holiday photo event. Wolfe said the $99 session fees are donated to Make-A-Wish Central New York. Participants receive a session plus a keepsake photo ornament with the opportunity to purchase wall art and specialty holiday items.

Visit KimWolfePhotography.com for more information you can also find her on Facebook.

