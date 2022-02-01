Snack smart with apples from New York

If you’re looking for healthy ways to stay on track this year, Nutritionist Kelly Springer says to look no further than the New York apple.

“It is so easy and that’s why apples are deemed some of the healthiest foods,” she says. ” It’s unbelievable to know how perfectly packaged the apple truly is.

With more than 600 apple growers across New York State, apples are available and accessible for all and they’re really good for you too.

“A large apple is going to give you about 130 calories which is very low plus it’s naturally fat free, sodium free and cholesterol free and so it’s a natural food item,” she says. The countless vitamins and minerals that are inside the fruit can also help with you when it comes to managing your health from diabetes to cancer and even constipation, she adds.

For more easy ways to snack smart today and every day, find Kelly online at KellysChoice.org. You can also find great recipes to start making today by visiting ApplesFromNY.com.