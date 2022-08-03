(WSYR-TV) — Soccer is a sport so many kids can play regardless of skill level. The Palucci family has two programs that can get your kids active and improve their soccer abilities.

The first program is called “Soccer Tots,” and it’s geared toward kids 18 months to 5 years old. This program teaches them how to kick the soccer ball, strengthen their motor development, and be part of a team.

After kids graduate from the Soccer Tots program, they can move up to the Premier Soccer Club, which welcomes kids from the ages of 5 up to those in high school.

The program was created during the pandemic, and it offered many Central New York families a chance to get their kids outside and interacting with peers.

For more information on the programs or to register, visit CNYPremierSC.com.