(WSYR-TV) — Singer/songwriter Phillip Myers joins Erik and Christina to discuss the upcoming concert, Sock Out Cancer, that will raise funds to aid the fight against cancer.

Sock Out Cancer is a nonprofit initiative that aids financially distressed families so they can put all their energy into fighting cancer. It is funded through donations, community-based fundraising efforts and the sale of its signature multi-colored socks, all of which also help raise public awareness of the financial challenges facing families fighting cancer.

The Sock Out Cancer benefit concert featuring the Classic Rock Voices of Fran Cosmo, former vocalist for Boston and Steve Augeri, former vocalist for Journey. These two powerhouse performers will bring the audience to their feet with the many classic time-honored songs we have all come to know and enjoy. Whether you know the lyrics to sing along, or want to dance, this concert will be electrifying from the moment they take the stage.

There will also be performances in Binghamton and Syracuse.

All of the profits will be divided equally between Crouse Health, St. Joseph’s Health and Upstate Cancer Center. Every penny raised from the benefit concerts will stay in the Upstate region.

Each foundation involved with Sock Out Cancer received a packet of tickets that will be distributed to cancer patients and their families.

The concert is at 8 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Landmark Theatre. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit SockOutCancer.org.