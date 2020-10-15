Some Good News You Can Use in CNY and Beyond

Some good news you can use out of Central New York and beyond.

Two young entrepreneurs are hoping to set their sights on winning a big competition with their new idea. Alexander Church and Johntae Smith are the co-founders of their own business and they’re also one of 36 finalists from across the country who will be competing in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy. You can still vote for them online and learn about their idea, a water bottle holder that attaches to wheelchairs and walkers online at EZ-Carries.com.

Some good news for ‘Shark Tank’ fans. A couple of OCC alums will be features on the all new season premier. CEO Joshua Aviv and 2014 graduate Christopher Ellis will pitch their concept of a portable charging device for electric vehicles called Sparkcharge.

And actor Alec Baldwin has Central New Yorkers smiling with his T-shirt choice in his latest upcoming film, “Chick Fight.” Baldwin is seen sporting a SUNY Cortland shirt in the trailer. The film is set to be released in select theaters on November 13th.

If you have some good news, you think we can all use, share it with us at Bridgestreet@localsyr.com.