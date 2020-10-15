Some Good News You Can Use in CNY and Beyond

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Some good news you can use out of Central New York and beyond.

Two young entrepreneurs are hoping to set their sights on winning a big competition with their new idea. Alexander Church and Johntae Smith are the co-founders of their own business and they’re also one of 36 finalists from across the country who will be competing in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy. You can still vote for them online and learn about their idea, a water bottle holder that attaches to wheelchairs and walkers online at EZ-Carries.com.

Some good news for ‘Shark Tank’ fans. A couple of OCC alums will be features on the all new season premier. CEO Joshua Aviv and 2014 graduate Christopher Ellis will pitch their concept of a portable charging device for electric vehicles called Sparkcharge.

And actor Alec Baldwin has Central New Yorkers smiling with his T-shirt choice in his latest upcoming film, “Chick Fight.” Baldwin is seen sporting a SUNY Cortland shirt in the trailer. The film is set to be released in select theaters on November 13th.

If you have some good news, you think we can all use, share it with us at Bridgestreet@localsyr.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected