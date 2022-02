They call it a musical mash-up of a family’s legend and “The Wizard of Oz” and it’s making its world premiere this week at Syracuse Stage.

“Somewhere Over the Border” opens February 25th and runs through March 13th. The story follows a teenager in the late 1970s who journeyed from El Salvador to the United States with the hope of making a better life for herself and her son.

For a full list of in-person performance COVID-19 safety guidelines you can visit, SyracuseStage.org.