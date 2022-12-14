(WSYR-TV) — After previously being on Bridge Street for her Acoustic Guitar Project, Amanda Rogers has come back to perform on yet another instrument, the piano!

She talks with Tim Fox about her songwriting and past with the pandemic before she gets to singing.

“I take a feeling in myself and it gets translated through my music to something that I hope is able to be received by others in a way they need it to be,” said Rogers.

Amanda performs her own song, “Lake Affection” from her album “Winter Butterfly.” You can find more of her music on iTunes, Spotify and bandcamp.

You can check out her music HERE.