(WSYR-TV) — She’s the soul queen of New Orleans, she’s Irma Thomas. At 76 years old, Irma still tours around the world. In 2007, she won the Grammy award for Best Contemporary blues album for “After The Rain.”

She continues to make an impact on the New Orleans community, and is doing so by being part of the NOLA x NOLA music festival.

While COVID-19 had a large impact of music shows across the area and across the world, they’re now starting to come back.

The festival will feature a variety of music from a multitude of artists across the New Orleans area.

For more information, visit NewOrleans.com/NOLAxNOLA.