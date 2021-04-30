Southern Fare Restaurant in Oswego

A taste of the south has come to Oswego County with the opening of Southern Fare restaurant in downtown Oswego!

The menu is a mix of traditional and contemporary dishes inspired by and celebrating the culinary south. Owner and chef Patrick Mitchell has worked in New Orleans, Boston and New York City.

“We’ve got, you know, a great crowd coming in and you know, it’s a fun place” says Mitchell. “You know the vibe is great and light, energetic and you know, really just getting some great feedback, you know, with our interpretations of the comfort food.”

Southern Fare is taking part in the 3rd annual Oswego County Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, May 2nd through Saturday, May 8th. Click here to learn more about it.

Southern Fare is located on West 1st Street in Oswego. The restaurant is open 4pm to 10pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Click here to learn more and to check out their full menu.

Watch the video above to see Mitchell make a pulled pork sandwich with apple slaw and homemade barbecue sauce.