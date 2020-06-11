SpaceOAR Hydrogel Available For Men Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

For men diagnosed with prostate cancer, there’s now an option for those preparing to undergo radiation treatment.

More than 50,000 patients worldwide have been successfully treated with SpaceOAR Hydrogel. It’s an absorbable gel material that creates space between the prostate and the rectum.

Doctor Oleg Shapiro is just one of the doctors offering SpaceOAR Hydrogel to patients in Central New York. He’s an Associate Professor of Urology, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Vice Chair of Urology at SUNY Upstate. He also practices at Upstate Urology where prostate cancer is his focus.

“It’s done in the office” says Shapiro. “It’s usually done before the radiation therapy is given and it’s done by Urologists and the patient undergoes local anesthetics so they can drive in and drive out. The procedure itself takes about 10 minutes or so and then we use an ultrasound guidance to place the gel right in the space between the rectal wall and the prostate itself so it actually separates those two organs giving a lot more space for the Radiation Oncologist to work with and providing safety for that patient.”

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 191,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the United States in 2020, with one in nine men being diagnosed during his lifetime.

As with any medical treatment, there are some risks and side effects involved with the use of SpaceOAR Hydrogel and your doctor can help you decide if it’s right for you.

Click here to learn more about SpaceOAR Hydrogel.