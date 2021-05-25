Spark Your Child’s Creativity This Summer At The Everson

Art camp may be the perfect way to spark your child’s creativity this summer and the Everson can help make it happen.

All summer long, children ages four to 12 are invited to take part in programs that immerse them in the arts. Education Curator Kimberly Griffiths says that there are also summer scholarships available to children and families.

“The museum is teaming up with the Kelberman Center and the New York State Developmental Disabilities council to bring more inclusive youth art classes to our community,” she says. “We have scholarships available for children with financial need but also for children with developmental and intellectual disabilities as well,” she adds.

The Everson Museum’s Summer Art Camps are happening in July and August for full and half day registration. To learn more about enrolling your child and the scholarships available, visit Everson.org/Learn/Family-Programs.