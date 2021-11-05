Spatchcock Funk’s Grilled Beer Soaked Ribs

Fall is a great time to fire up the grill and Spatchcock Funk Creator Matt Read has the perfect way to make the most of your weekend outdoors.

“It’s not too hot where you’re sweating all day, and the temperature on your grill is easier to control,” he says. Matt adds that ‘great food and strong drinks equal great stories’ and he’s making that happen with Beer Soaked Ribs. Check out his recipe below for a great way to serve ribs and a homemade beer-and-maple-syrup barbecue sauce, which is always a hit.

Ingredients for Beer/Maple Syrup Barbecue Sauce (makes 4 cups)

3 tsp of cooking oil

2 medium onions, diced

2 16 oz cans (or 2.5 12 oz bottles) of a malty beer, like an amber or a porter (we like Meier’s Creek’s porter for this)

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 1/2 cups of tomato sauce

2 Tbsp of apple cider vinegar

8 Tbsp of NYS real maple syrup

2 tsp of cumin

4 tsp of garlic powder

2 Tbsp of fresh grown black pepper

Course salt to taste after you’ve made the sauce

Directions for Beer/Maple Syrup Barbecue Sauce

Saute the diced onions on the cooking oil in a medium-to-large saucepan Once the onions soften up, de-glaze the pan with a few splashes of beer, let the foam die down Stir a bit, then add in the rest of the beer Once that beer/onion mixture has reduced to half lower the heat Add in all of the rest of the ingredients and slowly stir well together Let simmer for at least 10 minutes, so it thickens up (to your liking, then set aside to cool) You can either use an immersion blender to smooth it out in the pan, or pour it (cooled) into your blender This stays good for up to 2 weeks in your fridge, and goes great with a lot of things

Ingredients for Beer Soaked Ribs

One rack of spare ribs, membrane removed from the bottom (always check, and if you need to peel it off, pliers work great)

2 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp of ground black pepper

4 Tbsp of Italian seasoning

1.5 cups of barbecue sauce (see above for our homemade recipe, or buy a good sauce you love)

1 16oz can of a malty beer (amber or porter)

Directions for Beer Soaked Ribs

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees Mix the salt, pepper and Italian seasoning, then rub generously on both sides of the rack of ribs Play the rack in a shallow roasting pan Pour the beer into the bottom of the pan Wrap the pan tightly with tinfoil Bake in your oven at 325 for 2 hours Heat up your grill to medium heat Remove the ribs from the oven, and drain the liquid Apply barbecue sauce to both side of the ribs, and place bottom side down on your grill, for 4-5 minutes Flip the ribs, so the top is down now, and grill for an additional 5 minutes Remove from the grill, apply barbecue sauce Chow down and party up!

If you’re looking for more great recipes, check out and subscribe to Spatchcock Funk’s YouTube Channel or visit them online at SpatchcockFunk.com.