Spelling Her Way To The Top! Auburn Student Advances To Spelling Bee Semifinals

Twelve-year-old Auburn native Emma Sroka is celebrating a major accomplishment making it to the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The competition started on June 12 with over 200 contestants from across the U.S. and around the world. Now with 30 students left, the semifinals are underway this weekend.

This will be Emma’s third spelling bee and unlike years prior, Emma has been competing virtually. While the pandemic has thrown in obstacles, Emma mentions it is a bit easier and less nerve-racking not being in person.

Emma will be competing in the semifinals on Sunday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and it will be streamed on ESPN2.

For more information you can visit, SpellingBee.com.