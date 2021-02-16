Spend February Break At The MOST

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

February break is here for surrounding schools in Central New York and kids can have fun at the Museum of Science and Technology all week long.   

MOST President, Lauren Kochian, said there’s a lot going at the museum during the week that kicked off on Friday, February 12 and runs through Sunday, February 22.  During the month of February, the museum is offering their Black History Month Showcase with displays to honor and appreciate black scientists from the past & present.  

Also in the new lineup is their Beam Interactive Projector Game System, a Vaccine Exhibit and Coronavirus Exhibit. They are also continuing their Nature’s Ninjas exhibit for another 6 weeks to learn about defense adaptations in the animal kingdom.  

The MOST will be open every day for February break from 9:30am – 1 pm, they will be closed for cleaning from 1-2pm and then back open from 2 – 5:30 pm. 

For more information visit MOST.org and for a complete list of activities check out most.org/visit/events/ 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

