(WSYR-TV) — Transforming the face of classical music through artistic excellence, that’s the mission behind detroit-based orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi. This evening, they’re coming to Syracuse for a singular performance.

Performers Bill Neri and Celia Hatton along with Symphoria executive director Pam Murchison and visual performing arts chair at Le Moyne College Travis Newton joined the show to share details.

Sphinx Virtuosi is an ensemble that is the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization, a social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. The performance is being jointly sponsored by Le Moyne College and Symphoria: The Orchestra of Central New York.

This is the group’s only regional performance here in Central New York. It’s set for 7:30 p.m. at Nottingham High School. Get tickets at LeMoyne.edu/Arts.