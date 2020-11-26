Spice Up Your Thanksgiving Day Leftovers From The NY Beef Council

Executive Director of the NY Beef Council, Jean O’Toole serves up Stuffed Meatloaf Grilled Cheese with Thanksgiving Leftovers.
Ingredients:
- Meatloaf
- Sandwich Bread (any kind)
- Cranberry Sauce
- Cheese (any kind)
Directions:
- Spread layer of cranberry sauce onto slices of bread
- Put on slices of meatloaf and desired cheese
- Apply top layer of bread and put back into pan to crisp bread
- Take out and cut in half
- Enjoy!
To learn more and to find more recipes you can visit, NYBeef.org.
