(WSYR-TV) — With the dog days of summer upon us, opportunities for outdoor hosting are plentiful. Natalie Greathouse, owner of Greathouse of Decor, offers her dos and don’ts of summer outdoor decorating.

First, Natalie recommends bringing the coziness of your indoor spaces to your outdoor spaces with color, variety, and accessories.

To build a foundation for your cozy outdoor space, start with a colorful outdoor area rug and some textured outdoor furniture, such as a table and chairs. Next, accessorize with some plants and pots. Natalie also recommends a citronella candle to keep the bugs away and cultivate that cozy, homey feeling.

When decorating, remember to choose accessories that are meant for the elements. Outdoor rugs and durable cushions are key for maintaining the quality of your space and keeping your furniture nice.

For more information, visit greathouseofdecor.com.