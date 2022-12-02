(WSYR-TV) — After 65 years in Syracuse, the Spirit of Syracuse Chorus will hold a gala Saturday, December 3rd at the St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church.

The show will feature an amazing lineup of musical acts, including singer-songwriter Donna Colton. To help preview the big night, chorus member, Barbara Wright joined the show. Then, Donna performed a holiday classic on Bridge Street with Sam Troublemaker.

Tickets for the event are $35 and there is a limited number. All tickets will be held at the door for those who purchase. To learn more and buy tickets, head to SpiritOfSyracuse.com/GalaTicket.