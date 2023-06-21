(WSYR-TV)– One of the perks of living in New York state, especially in Central New York, are all of the state parks at our disposal. And with Mother Nature hitting her stride in time for summer, Katie Mulverhill, an environmental educator, and Staffon Donerlson, the Ladders to the Outdoors coordinator, join uu to remind Central New Yorkers that they can enjoy the summer season by journeying to the NYS parks.

The local parks are family-friendly and filled with activities such as hiking, laying out by the beach, and even golfing! There are educational opportunities, including animals mysteries, bird viewing, and even will modify the activities to fit the group needs.

First-time learners can take a kayaking lesson to learn how to paddle through the water. These beginners can go out with an instructor for a safe and enjoyable experience.

For more information, check out parks.ny.gov.