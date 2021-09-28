Splurge Worthy Fashion From Jet Black Boutique

Just like a good investment can offer a profitable return, the same can be said for fashion. Fashion Stylist Allison Harrison took a trip recently to explore a new fashion boutique and shop local too. From splurge-worthy jeans to winter-ready jackets, Jet Black Boutique in Fayetteville offers a variety of smart style pieces that are perfect for any wardrobe.

Allison says that a splurge-worthy item can also offer many outfit alternatives too. “You can style expensive pieces multiple ways to get more use out of them and they last too,” she says. “Splurging on a few pieces to mix and match with a few you already have can also add value to your closet,” she adds.

Jet Black carries brands like Mother, Paige, LoveShackFancy and more. Allison says that many of the pieces carried by the store are not found anywhere else in Syracuse making it a shop for you to find unique one-of-a-kind pieces locally.

Jet Black is located at 6891 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville. You can also find them online at JetBlackBoutique.com. To learn more about how Allison can help you with your wardrobe, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.