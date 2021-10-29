Spooky and Boozy! Enjoy Hand-Crafted Margaritas From San Miguel Mexican Bar and Grill

Enjoy spooky yet delicious drinks from San Miguel Mexican Bar and Grill in Baldwinsville.

The restaurant won the award for Best Margarita and for the Halloween season they’re serving up themed drinks. From a Spicy Mango Margarita to a Black Potion Margarita that includes dry ice, you can get ready for the holiday.

Also, they have to-go boxes for Halloween with cheese quesadillas, soft and hard tacos, and taquitos. Pre-orders are being asked through Friday, October 29th to prepare for Halloween night. Boxes are $59.99 and all orders must be picked up by 7 pm Halloween night.

You can make their Spicy Mango Margarita at home this Halloween!

Ingredients:

2 ounces tequila

1-ounce triple sec

4 ounces lime juice

A good squeeze of mango Puree

Directions:

Add all into a cocktail shaker

Shake

Rim the glass with some salt

Add ice

Add fresh cut jalapenos

Pour margarita over ice

They are located at 2 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. You can learn more by visiting, SanMiguelBville.com or find them on Facebook.