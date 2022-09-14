(WSYR-TV) — People are living longer, and that’s a blessing for many of us.

We all hope for a long life for ourselves and our families. However, that refers to a life with dignity and independence. Aging Advocates CNY work year-round to make that possible. Melissa Murphy is is the founder and CEO. Amberly Reinertsen is the executive director. Both are certified dementia practitioners.

Dementia is the umbrella term for disorders affecting the brain and impact on memory, thinking, behaviour and emotion. Alzheimer’s is the most common of these disorders.

Early warning signs of dementia include changes in memory and daily behaviors. For example, getting lost or the inability to manage daily tasks. Change in mood can also be common.

The most important thing is to go to your medical provider if these symptoms are being exhibited.

The first thing to do is to rule out a possible infection, which may cause similar symptoms. Something as simple as a urinary tract infection can greatly affect the behaviors of an elderly person.

Knowing yourself or your loved one is key. If something feels off, it’s critical to visit a medical provider to see what’s going on.

There will be a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Sept. 25 at the SRC Arena at 11 a.m..

For more information, visit AgingAdvocatesCNY.com.