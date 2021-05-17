Spread The Word: Campaign Honors Cornell Alum and His Made-Up Word

In 2020, Cornell University Alum Neil Krieger passed away due to COVID-19 related complications. Following his death, his children, Hilary and Jonathan Krieger came up with a clever way to honor him.

Together they launched a campaign to popularize a word Neil came up with during his time as a student at Cornell. The made up word “orbisculate” means to accidentally squirt juice and or pulp into one’s eye and today, it has new meaning thanks to Neil’s children.

Hillary and Jonathan’s efforts to get the word cited in the dictionary has taken on a new word form. They’ve attracted the attention of the mobile game publisher Zynga, who officially added the word to the hit online game “Words With Friends.”

The Krieger’s will continue their work to honor their dad and you can help too. Hilary says that a new word gets into the dictionary when it’s been used by enough people in enough places. So just say the word today — in a conversation, in an email, in a tweet, however you like — and you’ll already be making a difference. To learn more about how you can help them achieve their goal, visit Orbisculate.com