(WSYR-TV) — Nave Law Firm is committed to doing their part in giving back to the community. The firm’s newest community-focused initiative celebrates local organizations that make a difference in Central New York.

This month, Nave’s Neighbor is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Sean Kelsey and Amy Spranger are here to talk more about it.

Sean Kelsey is the CEO of Nave Law. He discusses the personal impact learning about cystic fibrosis had on him. Amy Spranger is the Area Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Spranger explains the organization’s mission to find a cure for cystic fibrosis. She also discusses the Battle 4 Breath Challenge where local organizations compete to raise money for cystic fibrosis.

You can learn more about the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Battle 4 Breath Challenge by heading to CFF.org and Battle4Breath.com.

To learn more about Nave Law Firm and their community initiative, visit NaveTeam.com/Nave-Cares.