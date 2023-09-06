(WSYR-TV) — September is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Awareness Month, but many people may not know not much about the condition, or they may not have even heard of it.

That’s why the Syracuse CMT Chapter is here to bring awareness. Mike Casey, the Syracuse CMTA branch leader and Sarah Gentry, the director of technology, are here now to shed some light on the condition.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth is a degenerative nerve disease appearing in adolescence or early adulthood.

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association in Syracuse be hosting two events in support of CMT awareness, including the We Care Wednesday at the Syracuse Mets baseball game and the Syracuse Walk4CMT this Saturday, Sept. 9. At the Mets game, a portion of the ticket proceeds will go directly to the CMTA to support CMT research. The mission of the CMTA is to support the development of drugs to treat CMT, to improve the quality of life for those with CMT, and, ultimately, to find a cure.

Walk 4 CMT is a volunteer-led national fundraising campaign for the CMTA. By participating in this year-round campaign, you will be joining thousands of others across the country who want to improve the lives of those living with CMT.

For more information or to sign up for the walk, visit cmtausa.org/SyracuseWalk.