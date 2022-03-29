If you’re looking to have some fun this spring, why not take a break and head to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Zoo Director Ted Fox says that the zoo is going to be a major hub of activity this spring including the opening of the USS Antiquities Cave. The cave will feature two new exhibits, ‘the Lifecycle of Seahorses’ and an ‘Amazon Piranha Tank.’

“It’s such a popular place at the zoo and it’s right at the top of our ramp and it has some of the aquatic exhibits that many know and love,” he says.

Even more exciting is the opening of the new animal health center and junior vet clinic. Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large says the opening is something that both community members and zoo employees are looking forward too and very proud of.

“This is going to be a space where kids can go in and see those floor-to-ceiling windows and see all the operations happening by real life veterinarians,” she says.

Later in April, the Zoo is hosting a 5k run on the property grounds. The fundraising is planned for April 23rd and runners are invited to run five laps around the zoo grounds as part of a fun way to help the zoo continue their work in helping the animals and everyone involved in keeping them safe.

Families looking to stop in during spring break are invited to look around and explore and Ted says that there are even a few new animals in the mix including a new baby penguin and new baby lambs too.

“During spring break it’s our hope that we’ll be able to open the Animal Health Center so people will be able to check it out, to talk about animal care and what it means to be a veterinarian and what it means to keep the animals healthy,” Ted adds.

to learn more about all the events happening during spring break and beyond, visit RosamondGiffordZoo.org.