Spring Has Sprung! Tips To Get Your Lawn & Garden In Tip-Top Shape

While the weather can be unpredictable in Central New York, Spring has officially sprung and that means many of us will be spending time outside our homes and getting our lawns and gardens in tip-top shape!

Chuck Hafner who operates the farmers market and garden center in North Syracuse tells us that now is the time to start planting and fertilizer you lawn. Hafner says that you can plant your cold crops now including, broccoli, cabbage, and Brussel sprouts but suggests waiting a little longer for crops such as peppers and eggplant.

When the time comes to cut your lawn, Hafner says to mow it to 2 1/2 inches tall to ensure that the sun can get to the grass. Without the vital nutrients the grass won’t become strong enough to survive.

