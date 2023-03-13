(WSYR-TV) — Even though a winter storm may be on its way, fear not. Spring is still around the corner.

With the changing of the seasons means some new interior design trends for your home. Owner of Greathouse of Decor Natalie Greathouse joined us this morning to break down all the spring interior design trends.

She recommended the following:

-spring branches/stems (pussywillows, dogwoods, cherry blossoms, wildflowers)

-woven material made from natural elements (rattan, cane, etc)

-green and greenery (the color green itself is huge right now- being used for walls, cabinets, pillows, furniture, fabrics, PLUS bringing in greens through stems, plants, mini potted trees)

-oversized pottery or vases

-oversized landscape art

You can learn more from Natalie by visiting GreathouseOfDecor.com. You can also find the Facebook page here.