Spring & Summer Fashion Trends From Gypsy Freedom

Whether you’re heading off on vacation, back into the office, or just going about our daily lives we all want to look good and one local boutique can help.

Caeresa Richardson owns Gypsy Freedom in Downtown Syracuse and tells us during spring and summer we can expect to see trends featuring florals along with some coral and pastel tones. While there is no age limit to looking dressed up, Richardson says you’ll be seeing different styles of joggers this year. She suggests pairing denim joggers along with a floral blouse to make the outfit stylish but comfortable.

Another trend to keep an eye out for in 2021 is tie-dye. You can transform an outfit by throwing on a denim jacket or even a cardigan over it and wearing it with a nice pair of flats.

While this year was challenging, Richardson is staying resilient and has continued her online series where customers are invited to sip and shop every third Thursday of each month. This month, their virtual event is planned for May 20th at 7 pm via Instagram and Facebook.

You can check out the store in person at 312 South Salina Street in Syracuse or visit them online at ShopGypsyFreedom.com.