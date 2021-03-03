Spruce Up Your Space on The Cheap

Style doesn’t have to cost a fortune, at least that’s what decorator Natalie Greathouse says.

Greathouse offers tips and tricks to spruce up your space on the cheap, from painting furniture to simple projects that require minimal expertise. Simple swaps like a fresh coat of paint or swapping out accessories can make all the difference in a room, she adds.

To learn more about how Natalie can help you with your next project, visit her online at GreathouseofDecor.com. You can also find her on Facebook and Instagram too.

