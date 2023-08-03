(WSYR-TV) — A few volunteer groups have been getting an early start over the last couple of weeks. In fact, one of the biggest groups helped out last week with one of the biggest agencies in town. Erik Columbia caught up with them while they were volunteering at ARISE Adaptive Design in Syracuse.

Erik was joined by ARISE Program Coordinator, Connor McGough who stressed his gratitude to SRC Inc. for their support in volunteering their time to make assistive technology. McGough also is thankful for the United Way and their efforts to help programs such as ARISE in the Syracuse community.

Chief Operating Officer at SRC, Inc., Joe Lauko talked with Erik about the company’s sense of pride in participating in the “Day of Caring.” Lauko also shared how their internship program also ties into the United Way that teaches them how community involvement is so important.

You can learn more about the work of ARISE Adaptive Design and how you can help at ariseinc.org.