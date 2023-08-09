(WSYR-TV) — Losing a loved one is hard to cope with, regardless of age. A nurse of St. Camillus Char Snyder began to sew during the pandemic and made an honor quilt to respect and pay tribute to those residents who have passed.

Post-Covid, St. Camillus has began this tradition to give a quilt that is to be used to drape over a resident for their final escort out of the building after they have passed. In addition, staff and residents are given the opprunity to line the hallway to say their final goodbye along with the family.

Nurses like Char, witness loss first-hand which can be difficult considering they are treated like family.

From this when she went home she was often exhausted and distressed from this tramtic experience so she took to her sewing machine to work which later she used as a coping mechanism for the people surrounding her at work.

