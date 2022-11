(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are getting ever closer, and this weekend you’ll have a terrific opportunity to get a head-start on good cheer. Saint Elias Church on Onondaga Hill is opening the doors on the second holiday bazaar happening tomorrow and Sunday.

The St. Elias Holiday Bazaar is set for tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Elias Church on Onondaga Road in Syracuse. Learn more by visiting SaintEliasNY.com.