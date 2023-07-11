(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, this year marks the 94th annual St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival, and it’s coming up July 13 through July 16. We’re lucky enough to get a taste of the delicious fan-favorite foods that will be featured. Lina Abu Manneh joined the show to share details on the festivities.

The Middle Eastern Festival offers homemade, traditional, Middle Eastern dishes made right in church by our parishioners and members of the CNY community.

It’s not only the food that makes the Middle Eastern Festival a summer staple. The traditional dabke dancing, our indoor marketplace featuring local vendors, and our kids area with lots of games and prizes are all what make the Middle Eastern festival a perfect family outing. Ad- mission is always free and there is plenty of onsite parking available.

DATES & TIMES:

Thursday, July 13: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 14: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: 12 noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 16: 12 noon – 6 p.m.

Learn more at syracusemideastfest.com or find them on Facebook.