St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival Returns For 2021

The St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival is back for 2021!

“It’s our 92nd annual festival” says Diane Sauro, PR committee member. “This year’s festival will resemble very much of what people saw last year. It is a drive through. Things run very smoothly. Sheriff’s deputies will direct traffic through the route. We, you know, are just doing our best to bring you what you love to eat, which includes some of our most popular sandwiches and sides this year again.”

In addition to the food, raffle tickets and cookbooks will be available for purchase.

This year, the festival is donating a portion of their sales to the Ronald McDonald House.

Festival hours are:

Friday, July 9, from 3:00 – 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 10 from Noon – 8:00 pm

Sunday, July 11 from Noon – 6:00 pm

St. Elias Church is located at 4988 Onondaga Road in Syracuse.

Festival organizers have shared their menu offerings with Bridge Street.

Sandwiches

Falafel: A vegetarian option with crunchy falafel wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.

Beef Shawerma: Marinated and grilled thin-sliced beef wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, pickles and parsley, drizzled with tahini sauce.

Chicken Shawerma: Marinated and grilled chicken tenderloins wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, drizzled with a homemade garlic paste.

Gyro: Grilled gyro meat wrapped with tomatoes, lettuce, onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Sides

Hummus with pita bread

Tabbouleh

Falafel

Fries

Sweets

Chocolate Baklawa

Pistachio Baklawa

Ka’ak, our semolina dough filled with dates

Ghraybeh, S shaped butter cookies.

Zalabye, crunchy fried honey balls.

“We’ve just had great support and people you know, love the food and love the culture and we’re very proud and happy to share that” adds Sauro.

Click here to visit the St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival website.