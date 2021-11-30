St. Joseph’s Hospital Honoring Healthcare Workers

St. Joseph’s Health Hospital Auxiliary Board is hosting their second annual fundraising initiative called “Lighting the Way”.

This year’s lighting event will begin on Thursday, December 2nd at 6 p.m. to honor the healthcare workers that have been working throughout the pandemic. St. Joseph’s Health Hospital Auxiliary Board President Joanna Ferguson is looking forward to this year’s event. “We wanted to create a visual and memory maker that could resemble each individual that makes healthcare possible in our community,” Ferguson says.

Both the Prospect Hill Circle around St. Joseph’s Health Hospital’s main entrance and the A. John Merola, MD Bridge will be illuminated with holiday lights.

The lighting event will stream on Facebook to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. To see it for yourself, visit facebook.com/stjosephshealth. To make a donation, visit sjhsyr.org/lighting. All donations will benefit St. Joseph’s Health Hospital.