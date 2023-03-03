(WSYR-TV) — Now that you’ve spoiled your sweetheart, time to turn your attention to St. Patrick’s Day! Whether you’re throwing a house party, or getting decked out to hit the pubs, we have the latest and greatest finds. Here’s Lifestyle Correspondent, Val Lodato with the lowdown!

First up, a local icon has gone green! The iconic Syracuse Chocolate Pizza company is out with a St. Patrick’s Day creation! It’s made of Swiss style, gourmet milk, or dark chocolate and blended with homemade English toffee. Then, the “lucky for you” chocolate pizza is topped to the edge with green and gold chocolate candies, sugar clovers and sprinkles!

Another St. Patty’s Day staple: Whiskey! Known as the very first triple blend, Irish whiskey, and one of the OGs in the space, Tullamore Irish Whiskey comes to us straight from the source. Founded in 1829 in the small town of Tullamore Ireland, the brand has perfected the art of blending whiskey. And the tradition just keeps going, and the last five years alone this whiskey company has won more than 30 gold medal industry awards. You don’t have to go to Ireland to get this amazing whiskey, it’s easy to find a local liquor stores and can even be delivered to your home via drizzly, Instacart or ReserveBar. Learn more at ChocolatePizza.com.

Decorating the table for an Irish dinner? We got you! The Shenanigans collection by Sophistiplate is your lucky charm! Your guests will be so impressed they won’t believe this line is disposable! The set is extremely durable- with a special coating that gives the pieces added heat resistance! Order them at Sophistiplate.com.

Need more green swag? Abracadabra is an iconic NYC costume store visited by millions as a national destination for decades, and they have a vast selection of St. Patrick’s Day merch! Want to dress like a leprechaun, no prob! Or, how about hats, headbands and beads to avoid getting pinched? They even have a huge selection of decorations at AbracadabraNYC.com.

If your celebration is a big dressier, and emerald or Shamrock piece is a classic and colorful way to make any outfit pop, and a great way to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit pinch – free! JTW has a wide selection of lab grown and natural emeralds, as well as less expensive stones to choose from in rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that are perfect for a festive party or a night out at local pubs! Find the products at jtv.com.

Finally, for littlest ones, there’s Spunky Stork’s St. Patrick’s Day T-shirts and onesies! Spunky Stork hand prints feature sweet, fun designs onto soft, organic cotton baby bodysuits and toddler/youth tees. All items are made from organic cotton with no dyes or chemical colorants. Check out the special shirts made just for kids feeling a little luck o’ the Irish here at SpunkyStork.com.