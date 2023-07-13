(WSYR-TV) — Starting tomorrow, the luck of the Irish will grace the Tipperary Hill area with the return of the St. Patrick’s Irish Festival.

Former parade Grand Marshalls and volunteers for the festival, Jeff Costello and Jerry Roesch joined Iris and Steve in the studio today to talk about the history of this event and what is in store for this weekend.

Costello and Roesch having been involved with the festival since its inception 30 years ago, say that this is a community event where all people come together to celebrate Irish culture. The festival will host food trucks, live music from local bands such as “The Mere Mortals” and “Public House Band,” Irish dancers, and more.

To keep the Irish spirit going, Irish dancers from the McDonald School of Irish Dance performed live in the studio.

The St. Patrick’s Irish Festival on Tipperary Hill kicks off tomorrow, July 14, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continues Saturday, July 15, from noon to 11 p.m.

Admission and parking is free.

To learn more head to stpatricksandstbrigids.org and click on the “Irish festival” tab.