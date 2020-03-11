St. Patrick’s Parade Co-Grand Marshals Embody Theme, “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words”

The two Irish men leading the St. Patrick’s Parade are masters at storytelling and the epitome of the 2020 theme, “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words”. Finger Lakes photographer, John Francis McCarthy and writer, Sean Kirst, are the parade’s co-grand marshals and are honored to represent the Irish in Central New York.

The parade begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, marching through downtown Syracuse along Nancy Duffy Lane (South Salina Street). For more information on the parade, visit www.syracusestpatricksparade.org.