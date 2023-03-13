(WSYR-TV) — Despite the Salt City celebrating St. Patrick’s Day over the weekend, the actually holiday isn’t until Friday. To get us in the mood with a new twist on an old Irish favorite is Melissa Thorne.

Ingredients

Cooked Corned Beef – 8 oz.

Shredded Cabbage – 6 oz.

Julienned Carrots – 3 oz.

Egg Roll Wrappers

Cooking Instructions

Cook cabbage and carrots for a couple minutes, on medium heat before adding corned beef. Add filling to each egg roll wrapper. Place water around the edge of the edges of the wrappers. Roll the egg roll. You can pan fry the egg rolls, deep fry them or bake them. We baked them and enjoyed the taste.

We used Thousand Island salad dressing for dipping, but the original recipe from Created by Diane called for a special Guinness and Mustard Cheese Dip.