Staggering Stats on Women in The Workforce Amid COVID-19

As we near the one year mark of COVID-19, a staggering statistic about mothers in the workforce indicates that nearly 1 million American moms have left their jobs with many unlikely to return.

Just last year, women outnumbered men in the workforce and unfortunately, that is now such a stark contrast to that milestone. Katey Townshend, Data Insights and Communication at Freshbooks says that the crisis affecting women today is something that could be critical to future female generations.

