Staggering Stats on Women in The Workforce Amid COVID-19

As we near the one year mark of COVID-19, a staggering statistic about mothers in the workforce indicates that nearly 1 million American moms have left their jobs with many unlikely to return.

Just last year, women outnumbered men in the workforce and unfortunately, that is now such a stark contrast to that milestone. Katey Townshend, Data Insights and Communication at Freshbooks says that the crisis affecting women today is something that could be critical to future female generations.

To read more about this year’s Freshbooks findings and what you can do to help women in the workforce visit Freshbooks.com.

