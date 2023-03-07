(WSYR-TV) — Don’t know much about personal injury cases and employability? Stanley Law is hosting a free webinar on Facebook live this Wednesday afternoon at 12 p.m.
The webinar will feature:
- Employability of an injure person
- Wage loss as a result of disability from an accident
- Evaluation of need for future medical expenses and other equipment or therapies
- Economists then take this information from vocational expert and projects cost into the future
For more information visit https://stanleylawoffices.com/?sfw=pass1678205181.