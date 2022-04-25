Construction projects have certainly picked up and the big Route 81 project will be starting soon in Central New York, which means that it’s a good time to discuss workers rights for those in the field.

Attorney Joe Stanley knows all too well how complicated and confusing the process can be and it’s why he’s hosting a webinar discussing what you need to know when working in construction.

“For anyone who does construction, this is important so that they understand how the process works, how their rights are protected and what they need to do to protect themselves,” he says.

Because the process can be daunting, Joe says it’s important for anyone in the field to know what to expect, what to say to a lawyer, and the steps to take to ensure that you’re getting what you need based on your injury and circumstance.

“You need to understand that you need to follow the process, document the process and get your facts narrowed down,” he adds.

