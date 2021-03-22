Stanley Law Offices Host Free Webinar About Nursing Home Negligence & Medical Malpractice

Having a loved one in a nursing home can be difficult enough. But with COVID-19 keeping people from visiting and checking up on care, it’s been an especially challenging year for many.

“Whenever we’re talking about medical malpractice or nursing home negligence, we’re looking for ways in which the healthcare facility or the healthcare provider fell below the expected standard of care” says attorney Anna Robbins.

She says certain things can be considered for negligence cases, including:

Fall Prevention

Pressure sores

Malnutrition

Infection

Physical, emotional, or sexual abuse

Untreated conditions and illnesses

Misdiagnosis

Improper administration of medications

COVID-19 has changed the legal landscape when it comes to holding nursing homes accountable, and family members and friends not being allowed in to see their loved ones also makes it difficult for poor care and treatment to be documented.

“It’s difficult enough to show they were negligent when family members are there” says Attorney Joe Stanley. “When they’re not there, it’s very difficult to show what they did or didn’t do because then we rely on who’s information? Their records.”

“It’s extremely tough to prove anything when you don’t have any proof” adds Robbins.

Even so, there are options for people who feel their loved ones didn’t get the care they deserve. To help them better understand their options, the Stanley Law Offices are hosting a free legal webinar. It’s planned for Wednesday, March 24 at 3pm on the Stanley Law Offices Facebook page (@CuzJoeKnows).

Click here to learn more about the Stanley Law Offices and how they might be able to help you.