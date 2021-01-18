Stanley Law Offices Hosts Free Webinar On COVID-19 & Your Rights

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The COVID-19 Pandemic has been stressful on so many. From high unemployment rates, reduced paychecks and added expenses, Americans are struggling like never before. Homeowners are also struggling with some unable to pay their mortgages and the same goes for renters too.

To help combat the stress of COVID-19, Attorney Joe Stanley is offering a free online seminar to answer some of your biggest questions related to your rights and the pandemic.

Some of the topics that Joe and his team plan to address, include New York State renters’ protection, financial hardships that include childcare costs, moving expenses and other issues related to COVID-19.

The webinar is happening Tuesday, January 19th on the Stanley Law Facebook Page. The session will begin at 3:30 p.m. and is free for all to attend. To learn more visit StanleyLawOffices.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected