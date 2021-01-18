Stanley Law Offices Hosts Free Webinar On COVID-19 & Your Rights

The COVID-19 Pandemic has been stressful on so many. From high unemployment rates, reduced paychecks and added expenses, Americans are struggling like never before. Homeowners are also struggling with some unable to pay their mortgages and the same goes for renters too.

To help combat the stress of COVID-19, Attorney Joe Stanley is offering a free online seminar to answer some of your biggest questions related to your rights and the pandemic.

Some of the topics that Joe and his team plan to address, include New York State renters’ protection, financial hardships that include childcare costs, moving expenses and other issues related to COVID-19.

The webinar is happening Tuesday, January 19th on the Stanley Law Facebook Page. The session will begin at 3:30 p.m. and is free for all to attend. To learn more visit StanleyLawOffices.com.